After two years of digital communication, Lisa, 52, is about to meet her fiancé, 30-year-old Usman from Nigeria. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Usman preparing for Lisa's arrival on the Sunday, March 8 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day Days.

"I am so excited and I'm nervous. This woman is coming all the way from America to Nigeria for me. And it is very rare for any white woman to come to Nigeria because of somebody," Usman says in the exclusive clip above.

Usman, you clearly haven't met 90 Day Fiancé's Angela.

Usman, who is known to legions of fans in Nigeria as the musician Sojaboy, isn't going to the airport alone to get Lisa. He's got a surprise with him: His roommates. These are the roommates Lisa's friends were concerned were working with Usman as Yahoo Boys, men who perpetrate fraud. Usman says the trio always travel together and support one another. "I hope this shouldn't be a problem," he says.