Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Nude "Divine Feminine Angel" Tattoo

We're soarin', flyin' over Vanessa Hudgens' new tattoo.

On Thursday, the newly-single star unveiled her latest ink on Instagram and it appears to commemorate the start of something new. For her new tat, Vanessa got a portrait of The Divine Feminine, which symbolizes spiritual balance and reconnection, inked on the right side of her torso. Designed and executed by Bang Bang Tattoo artist Dragon, it features the image of a naked angel inside of an ethereal starlight border.

Excited to show off her new tattoo with the world, Vanessa shared a series of snaps with her Instagram followers, writing, "Divine feminine angel not me…. My tat. But you can call me that, if you want to." In another post, the Bad Boys For Life star shared the moment she saw the tattoo for the first time, where she can be seen eagerly running to sneak a peek in the mirror and giving Dragon her seal of approval.