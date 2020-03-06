Lady Gaga Shares Selfie With Her "Stupid Love" Michael Polansky

No signs of a bad romance here.

On Thursday, Lady Gaga gave her boyfriend Michael Polansky a shout-out on social media with an adorable selfie. Posing alongside each other during a recent romantic rendezvous, the new couple can be seen sharing a sweet embrace as they jet-set to their destination.

As if the selfie couldn't get any cuter, Gaga, who can be seen sporting pink hair and a fierce black cat-eye, made an epic reference to her new single "Stupid Love" with her clever caption.

"I've got a STUPID love," she wrote, along with a pink heart emoji.

The "Shallow" singer and CEO first sparked romance rumors back in January, when Gaga was spotted kissing a mystery man at a New Year's Eve party. Then, they made their budding relationship public when he joined her in Miami ahead of her AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show. Further confirming that they were an item, the pair packed on the PDA as they soaked up the sun while lounging on their hotel balcony.