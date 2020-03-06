Rain, rain, go away.

In this clip from Monday's season finale of Meet the Frasers, Matt Fraser learns his proposal plan has been ruined due to inclement weather. While the psychic medium is hoping to do a grand proposal outside, event planner Nick informs Matt that it isn't "safe" outside.

"What do I do?" Matt inquires while hiding in a bathroom from girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis.

As Nick pitches a backup plan, which consists of using a ballroom, Matt is hesitant to sign off on the idea.

"Without the right location, there is no proposal. End of story," he notes in a confessional. "I have a good mind to ship my family back home and do this all over again."

Meanwhile, Matt and Alexa's loved ones are unaware that the proposal plan may be canceled altogether. However, as the weather worsens, Alexa's mom Sharon Ciolli realizes the proposal will no longer be outside.

"I say do it in the rain," Alexa's dad Theo Papigiotis suggests.

Understandably, the rest of the gang disagrees with Theo's suggestion.