by Brett Malec | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 9:00 AM
There's no denying it: Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are #CoupleGoals.
The former Fixer Upper hosts and parents of five are sharing some relationship advice in this preview clip from Monday's brand new episode of In the Room.
"For all the couples that come up to you or tweet you, 'I want this. I want what you have. This is special.' What do you say to them?" host Jason Kennedy asks the husband and wife of 16 years in the video.
"I think anybody can have it," Chip reveals. "You know, at the end of the day I love Jo more than anything in the world and I think that when you start experimenting with this idea that I love something more than I love myself."
"And I'm an arrogant, self-centered freak," he continued. "I was not a person that was naturally built for marriage. I got married when I was a little later. I mean, we're in the Bible Belt so my friends were all getting married at 21, 22 to having their first kid at 23, 24. And I was just like, 'Y'all are crazy! Who would want to do that?'"
Even though Chip waited until his late 20s to get married, things worked out pretty well for him and Jo! Check out the sweet clip above.
In the Room returns Monday at 1 p.m. with a special enhanced version airing at 10 p.m., only on E!
Scroll down to check out some of Chip and Joanna's sweetest family photos.
Joanna Gaines posted this photo on Instagram of a sweet moment between her two sons writing, "reading time with big brother is his favorite."
Is this not the cutest thing ever? Joanna Gaines posted this photo on Instagram, capturing her children excitedly anticipating the birth of their new sibling.
The family celebrated Easter on a farm picking carrots, as shown in this adorable photo.
Chip Gaines and his sons looked super focused putting a puzzle together in this adorable photo Joanna posted on Instagram captioning it "We have a serious puzzle competition going on over here #BoysVsGirls."
"My little squishy #plantbaby," Joanna Gaines captioned this adorable photo with her youngest son Crew in April.
"Chip off the old block, " Chip Gaines wrote alongside this precious picture of his mini me in January.
When it comes to baby life, it's always sleepy time for little Crew.
Chip grabbed his two daughters Ella and Emmie for a little post-Christmas playtime in December 2018 and all we can think about is how pretty this tree is.
Instagram / Joanna Gaines
If you wanted to see the cutest little guy meet Santa, then look no further!
In November 2018, Ella had a little snooze with her youngest sibling.
How cute is Crew at his first Baylor football game?
Nothing says summertime more than hanging out in a hammock with your kids.
When Chip's not remodeling a house he's working on the farm and his kids are always by his side.
"Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst," Joanna wrote alongside this photo of Chip, middle son Duke and her youngest Crew.
"Me + Crew + Cookie = ❤️" Joanna captioned this perfect summer moment.
This photo of the four older Gaines kids waiting to meet their little brother warms our heart.
"I'm not going to lie.. I absolutely HATE golf. My nemesis sport, the antibaseball. But you know what I don't hate, time well spent with these beautiful boys," Chip captioned this photo of Drake (the oldest Gaines kid) and Duke in May 2018.
We would love to see this adorable bunch at our demo day...what about you?
In January 2018, Joanna and Drake had a fun day out and topped it off with milkshakes.
"Nothing like a good game of hide-and-go-seek in the corn fields #texasforever," Joanna shared with this photo in May 2017.
What's better than Chip at demo day? Chip with his two best workers, Drake and Duke, duh.
Yes, those are pigs and yes, the Gaines kids are chilling with them.
HGTV/Instagram
In 2016, the Gaines fam celebrated Thanksgiving in style and then released this photo to the masses and we're not worthy.
"What me and the boys have actually been up to with the girls out of town.. #thingsAreGettingCrazy," Chip captioned this nap photo.
Leave it to the Gaines ladies to go on a trip to Austin and come back with design inspiration courtesy of a wall.
In June 2016, the Gaines fam revealed their bakery to their four kids and their faces were priceless.
We love these custom Gaines jerseys that all of the kids and Chip and Jo are wearing while rooting for their Baylor team.
"The best birthday surprise was waking up to the most amazing bkfst and a room full of all my favorite superheroes," Joanna captioned this heartwarming snap.
Chip proved once again that he's a big kid while playing with Duke and kicking off the new year in 2016.
What, this isn't what your Christmas day looks like?!
In November 2015, the Gaines crew heading to the Big Apple to wander and explore and they looked like they had a blast.
You might not know this, but the kids are all rolling their dad in a tire in this photo and it's too funny.
This is a behind-the-scenes look at season three of Fixer Upper and just look at how cute Emmie Kay is.
There is so much cuteness in this photo!
In April 2015, the fam broke ground at the Silos on their Magnolia Market and more and it was a big deal.
The kiddos got in early on the ground breaking festivities and clearly they love dirt just like their parents.
On Christmas Eve in 2014, Chip hung out with all the kiddos, including his four and his nieces and nephews who were all rocking matching pjs.
Disney day with these two fun parents? Sign us up!
We can't get enough of these Gaines kids...they are so freaking adorable.
