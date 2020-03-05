Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Work Up a Sweat Amid Rumored Drama

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich worked up a sweat on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Dancing With the Stars alumna and her 36-year-old hockey-playing hubby attended a Daybreaker event at the Pico Union Project in Los Angeles. Hough hosted a KINRGY session, and it looked like her spouse decided to join in on the fun.

According to the event's website, attendees also enjoyed a breathwork session, a dance party and breakfast bites.

Hough shared several photos and videos of herself at the event. While Laich wasn't featured in any of her footage, other attendees posted photos of them together. The paparazzi also snapped a few pictures of the duo leaving the event.

Hough wore a red one-piece and matching long-sleeved top to the gathering. She also sported a red sports bra and red leggings at one point. Meanwhile, Laich donned a short-sleeved top, black shorts and rainbow sneakers for the event. He also tied a red bandana around his forehead during the workout.