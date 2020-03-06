Why the Time Was Finally Right for Mandy Moore to Return to Music

The last time Mandy Moore had a new album to share with the world, said world was a very different place.

Barack Obama was just a few months into his first term as president. Glee had only just previewed its pilot, months ahead of its fall premiere. And The Hangover franchise was months away from being born with the release of the first film.

Like we said, a different place.

It's not as though Moore really went away at any point during the 11 years that stood between the April 2009 release of Amanda Leigh, her sixth studio album, and Silver Landings, her long-awaited seventh available everywhere on Friday, March 6. She did continue her healthy acting career, after all, officially becoming a Disney princess by voicing Rapunzel in 2010's Tangled and, eventually, becoming America's mom in 2016 as Rebecca Pearson in the hit NBC family drama This Is Us.

But the music had gone silent. And, for a while, it looked like it might remain that way.