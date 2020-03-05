Ben Platt just outed Nina Dobrev's secret skill.

On Thursday, the Run This Town co-stars stopped by Pop of the Morning to discuss their new movie (which hits theaters tomorrow) and wound up revealing the 31-year-old actress' rap ability. According to Platt, he learned that Dobrev could spit a rhyme during a karaoke session.

"I learned that she can rap, 'cause we did karaoke," The Politician star noted about his co-star, whom he worked with for the first time on Run This Town.

Unsurprisingly, this admission had POTM co-host Victor Cruz begging Dobrev to display her rap skills. "We need like, a quick six bars right now," the retired NFL player quipped.

Thankfully for Dobrev, Platt intervened, apologizing for putting her in the "hot seat."

"We did karaoke! I like to sing a lot, as she'll tell you, and so she's pulling up the rap side," the Tony winner further shared.

"I mean, I couldn't sing near him," Dobrev added. "Nobody should ever sing with Ben Platt in the room. So, I resorted to rap instead."

The rap song in question? A karaoke classic, Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back."