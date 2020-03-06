The Funny Dance Show is unlike any other dance competition out there.

One of the show's judges, Allison Holker, made this abundantly clear during our exclusive chat with her this week. According to Holker, TFDS (which premieres Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:30 p.m. on E!) is "simply about the comedy, it's about the fun."

"Obviously, it's different because we're taking comedians and we're challenging them to actual learn a dance, that can also involve their comedy," the dance expert explained. "We're taking two elements: one element that they know how to do and one element that they absolutely do not know how to do and seeing how it comes about."

As Holker is a longtime professional dancer, including credits on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars, it isn't surprising that she was tapped to be the resident dance expert for TFDS.

However, it appears that Holker knew about the hilarious dance competition long before it became a TV show. As E! readers surely know, The Funny Dance Show is based off hosts Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet's live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store.