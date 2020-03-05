Baby on the way!

On Thursday, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel announced that their family is growing once again in the most adorable way. Taking to Instagram, the Florida Georgia Line singer shared a series of snaps of the couple's daughter Olivia Rose, 2, telling their son Luca Reed, 6 months, a precious little secret.

"'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" he captioned the post, where the sweet siblings are sporting matching outfits. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3." Hayley shared the cute photos to her account, pointing out that little Luca's stunned expression was quite humorous. "When Luca finds out he's not the baby anymore," she wrote. "Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!

This news comes months after the longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their baby boy in August. Wanting to keep their little bundle of joy a surprise, Tyler and Hayley decided to announce the exciting news on the red carpet in February as they headed into Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala.