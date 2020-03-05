Prince William is a husband, a father of three and the Duke of Cambridge. However, the 37-year-old royal reminded fans he can juggle it all (literally) during his visit to Galway on Thursday.

While attending an event at the restaurant Tribeton, William and Kate Middleton learned about the important roles the arts and culture play in terms of driving community spirit, participation and social inclusion. After speaking with a few attendees, William decided to display some of his own skills by juggling. He managed to keep three balls in the air and received a round of applause from the Duchess of Cambridge and the event's guests. However, he didn't have as much luck after a fourth ball was thrown into the mix.

"I've only done this once before. This never works," he told the crowd before giving it a go, per a video shared by the Connacht Tribune. He then added, "[I'll] stick with three."

The event was held in honor of Galway 2020 as the city hosts the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland.

Kate wore a green Valerie midi polka-dot dress by Suzannah London for the occasion and accessorized her look with a Jimmy Choo clutch and a pair of Daniella Draper earrings that featured shamrock charms.