The Masked Singer Unmasks the Taco

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 6:06 PM
Fox
The Masked Singer's got something to taco 'bout.
The Taco was unmasked in tonight's episode, revealing himself to be none other than Tom Bergeron, host of Dancing With the Stars and former host of America's Funniest Home Videos, hence all the dancing and VHS tapes in his clue packages.
The panel didn't even come close to guessing, which they all clearly felt bad about due to the fact that Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger all know Tom personally. Nicole even won a season of Dancing With the Stars a decade ago, and had no idea.
Tom also revealed that his friend who appeared in his clue package was actually Bob Saget.
He's the last singer from Group B to be unmasked before they move on to the Super Nine, the next level of the competition. The Kitty, the Banana, and the Frog all remain in the competition and will move on to the next round, joining the White Tiger, the Kangaroo, and the Turtle.
Next week, we'll get to meet Group C, which includes the T-Rex, the Rhino, the Bear, the Swan, the Astronaut, and the Night Angel, and over the next three weeks we'll see three of those singers unmasked.
Then, the Super Nine will return.
You can see everybody who's been revealed and who has still to be revealed by scrolling down!
Getty Images/Greg Gayne/FOX
The first reveal of the season was the biggest star yet: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had lots of science references, including a periodic table, since he's had so many records go platinum, but the clues were sort of irrelevant. It's hard to mistake that voice.
Getty Images/FOX
The Llama appears to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He's a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided it couldn't be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet immediately went Kelsey Grammar, because of the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce, and Drew Carey. Though David Spade did play a man who turned into a llama in The Emperor's New Groove...
Getty Images; FOX
Miss Monster's got a big ol' crush on the Monster/T-Pain, and she seems to have struggled with having to look and act a certain way in public. In week two, her clues heavily referenced royalty. In week three, she revealed she had performed with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, though some on the internet also hear some Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong guessed. Sorry Ken.
Article continues below
Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus; FOX via Getty Images
He's somebody with a passion who went from canvassing park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement, parading through the White House. Clues included two blue birds and 10 cent ice cream and a little bit of voguing, and he's just an OK singer.
Panel guesses included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, and Tommy Lee, as well as Beto O'Rourke, but no one got exactly there.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
She's small and cute and might have something to do with football. Clues include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She's a good singer with an older-sounding voice.
Guesses included Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.
Fox
The Frog can clearly move and rap. His clues included a "newsflash," leftovers, $106, and a poster from the 1996 Olympics.
Our first guess is Bow Wow, who hosted 106 & Park and can obviously rap. Jenny guessed Olympic athletes Michael Johnson, and Nicole was sure it was someone she knows, though she couldn't figure out who, then she settled on Ray J. Robin guessed Omarion, and another new guess is Alfonso Rib(bit)eiro.
Article continues below
Fox
The Taco says he's been a comforting part of our lives for decades. Clues include VHS tapes, an anchor, a Rubix cube, and a trolley. His second set of clues included a lot of dancing. He's a pretty good singer with a very old school kind of voice.
Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, who is currently 88 years old and retired. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget was also guessed. And now, all we can hear is Tom Bergeron.
Fox
The Kitty is tired of being seen as what she once was, instead of who she is now. She wants to wipe the slate clean. Clues include a telescope with a wizard, rose petals, and a stage. She likes to sew "a modern dress for a family member's ball," and transformations ring a bell for her. She's a pretty good singer, too, and says this is a side no one has ever seen before.
Panel guesses originally included Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton, and Nicole Richie, then changed to Ariel Winter or Sarah Hyland and Amanda Seyfried.
Fox
Banana's a bit of a partyer, says he's tough on the outside but a smoothie on the inside. Clues include a blue collar, a blowfish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. He was offered a rebrand at one point, and the numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9, and 15 showed up. He's got an unexpectedly good voice.
Guesses include Bill Engvall, Larry the Cable Guy, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker.
Article continues below
Fox
It's official: The White Tiger cannot sing, and he can only sort of rap. He's clearly huge and likely an athlete, and is a "clam shucking" champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebration dance.
Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that guess in week two. Gronk is from upstate NY, he's a football champ, and "Ice Ice Baby" seems exactly like a song he'd sing.
Fox
He's definitely got some singing chops, and he took things "step by step" while others crashed and burned. He also grills burgers, and he likes to surf OR he won a Teen Choice Award. He says he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together.
It sounds like Jesse McCartney, Jesse McCartney has multiple Teen Choice Awards, was in the boyband Dream Street, and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) on The Today Show in 2008. It's gotta be Jesse McCartney.
Fox
The Kangaroo is a tough one! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission" found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to bounce back. She references her bullies and being a survivor, and her little brother is so proud of her.
A lot of people immediately went for Jordyn Woods, who lost her father recently and then found herself in an unfortunate spotlight, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn to us. It also doesn't sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel guesses. She has stumped us.
Article continues below
Fox
Fox
Fox
Article continues below
Fox
Fox
Fox
Article continues below
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?