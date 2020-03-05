Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day

by Carly Milne | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 4:00 AM

We love brands that give back, but brands that give back to organizations that support women? Priceless. And wouldn't you know, tons of brands are doing just that for International Women's Day.

So if you're in the market for a new purse, a pair of earrings, some makeup or new fitness gear, why not shop with brands that will take proceeds from the sale and put it towards a good cause? It's the ideal win/win situation: you get a good piece to add to your wardrobe, and you get to do good at the same time!

We rounded up some of our favorite brand donation initiatives below. Shop away, and help support their causes!

OV x The Powerpuff Girls Exercise Dress

Talk about girl power! Outdoor Voices has released a special version of their ever-popular Exercise Dress in collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls. Grab yours in one of three colors: pink for Blossom, blue for Bubbles, and green for Buttercup. Not only does it come with a free sticker pack to celebrate the partnership, but OV will be donating 15 percent of shop sales to ACLU's Women's Rights Project.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$100 Outdoor Voices
Divine Duo Lip & Cheek

Lilah b. is already making a difference in the world as a leading clean beauty brand, but they're going the extra mile this month by donating products and 15% of all Divine Duo Lip & Cheek sales to Project Glimmer, an organization that empowers at-risk teenage girls and women through confidence building activities and gifts. They just launched a new limited-edition shade for International Women's Day called b. incredible.

 

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$46 Lilah B.
The Fearless Necklace

As a modern, socially conscious women's personal care company, Cora aims to change the conversation about women's personal care issues such as menstruation and postpartum. For International Women's Day, Cora is inviting women to share their former/current photos and story of personal evolution using the hashtag #FormerCurrentChallenge, and challenge three friends to share theirs. For every post, Cora will give pads and health education to support the future of girls in need. In the meantime, the purchase of this stunning necklace supports the period equality movement and provides a whole year's supply of pads, plus health education, to a girl in Kenya.

 

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$48 Cora
Stella McCartney International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-shirt

Net-a-Porter actually has an entire page of goodies for International Women's Day, featuring t-shirts, books and shoes. And the proceeds from the sale of each of these goods goes to the nonprofit Women for Women International. There's so many good things to choose from, but we love this tee from Stella McCartney.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$295 Net-a-Porter
Kind Equality Caramel Almond & Sea Salt

Just in time for International Women's Day, Kind Healthy Snacks launched a limited-edition Kind Equality bar to celebrate and support gender equality. And the best part? 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Alice Paul Institute (API), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing gender equality, with a minimum donation of $10,000, assisting in its efforts to educate the public about the ERA, and leadership development for teen girls.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$15/12-pack Kind
Briana Clear Stone With CZ Backing Earrings

Natalie Mills will be donating 40% of proceeds of select items from the Icon Collection throughout March to the Room To Read's Girl's Education Program, which helps girls stay in school longer, progress toward completing secondary school and gaining the skills and agency they need to make informed choices about their lives and realize their potential. So not only will the purchase of these cute teardrop earrings benefit your closet, they'll benefit a girl's evolution through education.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$49 Natalie Mills
Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette

In celebration of International Women's Day, Benefit is giving women around the world the opportunity to "Makeover Their Profile" on LinkedIn by offering free headshots at Benefit Boutiques in eight countries across three continents. Why? Because according to LinkedIn, members with a profile photo receive up to 21 times more profile views. So get our headshot on at boutiques in San Francisco, London, Glasgow, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Toronto, and Kuala Lumpur, and pick up this cheek palette to keep that flush of success going.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$60 Benefit
Melissa Joan Hart IWD 2020 Girl Power Is Magic Semi-Fitted Tee

How cool is this? Moxie Chic is celebrating International Women's Day with a t-shirt collab with fabulous female celebrities such as Kristin Chenoweth, Melissa Joan Hart and Michelle Trachtenberg. Better yet, 100% of the profits from the sale of each IWD-inspired t-shirt will go to Girls Inc., a non-profit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through research-based programming and advocacy. All the tees are adorable, but we love this one from Melissa Joan Hart for its old-school Sabrina vibes.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$41 Moxie Chic
Jen Gotch x Iconery Resilience Necklace

Ban.do has two donation promos going on! First, 100% of the proceeds from this Jen Gotch x Iconery necklace will go to Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. Then, a portion of the proceeds from sales of The Good Intentions Collection is also going to Girls Inc., a non-profit helping girls navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. Pretty much any necklace you choose is lovely, but damn straight women are resilient!

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$48 ban.do
Women-Owned Tea Brands Box

Love tea? Then you're gonna love this... One dollar from every box of this women-owned tea brand collection be donated to Vital Voices, an international non-profit organization empowers and champions women leaders around the world. The women leaders Vital Voices works with are changing the world by boosting economies, safeguarding human rights and influencing policy, all working toward a gender-equal future. This box gives you a mix of loose leaf teas (enough to make 15 cups), along with disposable tea filters, a reusable muslin cloth tea bag to steep loose leaf tea, and a printed insert with steeping tips and exclusive discounts for each tea brand.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$15 Sips By
Heroine Tee

Here's a way to make an impact. La Ligne launched this tee to honor influential women throughout history who have made an immense cultural, social and political impact and serve as inspiration for co-founders Molly Howard, Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling. The tee features monograms of 41 of these women, including Eleanor Roosevelt, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. Better yet, 20% of each sale goes toward benefiting the Lower East Side Girls Club.

 

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$115 La Ligne
Shea Hibiscus Solidarity Balm

L'Occitane always counts female empowerment and women's leadership a priority, but they go the extra mile during International Women's Day with a limited-edition Solidarity Balm that donates 100% of profits to the L'Occitane Foundation to support NGO's projects that promote women's leadership in Burkina Faso. They're committed to protecting its heritage, community, and natural resources. Plus, there are now 10,000 women in Burkina Faso making Shea Butter for L'Occitane. Give them your support with the purchase of a Shea Hibiscus Solidarity Balm this year.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$6 L'Occitane
Women Empowerment Charm in Rose Gold

In honor of International Women's Day, Kendra Scott is launching six new colorways of the Everlyne Friendship Bracelet, with each one giving back 20% of proceeds to women's organizations all year long. Plus, the Kendra Scott Women Empowerment Rose Charm will donate 50% of the proceeds from purchase in support the brand's work to empower and support women. For example? They opened the WEL Institute at UT Austin last September and hire 90% female employees.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$25 Kendra Scott
Be Kind Bra

Inclusive bra company Harper Wilde and bullying prevention nonprofit Kind Campaign have teamed up to "support" women of all shapes and backgrounds with the "Be Kind" bra, designed to be an everyday bra to match all women's needs. Proceeds from the sales help contribute to Kind Campaign's programming to bring an end to girl-against-girl bullying. On International Women's Day, 100% of proceeds will be donated to Kind Campaign. 

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$50 Harper Wilde
The Centennial Suit

Look chic and donate to a good cause in the process? Yes, it's possible! In honor of International Women's Day, M.M.LaFleur will be donating 40% of sales from its new limited-edition Centennial Suit to She Should Run until March 22. She Should Run aims to dramatically increase the number of women considering a run for public office. This room commanding suit pays tribute to the women of the suffragette movement, who famously wore white as a symbol of solidarity. Plus, the first 350 people to purchase the Centennial Suit will receive a complimentary lipstick in Elizabeth Arden's iconic Power Red shade, made famous by suffragettes who marched in 1912. 

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
Jacket $345 M.M.LaFleur Pants $225 M.M.LaFleur
Harlow Gold Pendant Necklace

Make an impact with this stunning accessory in two ways! Moderne Monocle will be donating 50% of proceeds of this necklace throughout March to V-Day, a global activist movement to end violence against all women and girls (cisgender, transgender, and those who hold fluid identities that are subject to gender based violence). Each magnifier pendant lens is hand cut and beveled in the shape of a gem, and made to replace reading glasses.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$89 Amazon
Pink Classic Crossbody

Bag up your goods and support a good cause with this cute pink vegan leather crossbody bag, with an adjustable strap and inner patch pocket. As part of Lulu Dharma's spring 2020 collection, 40% of the proceeds from this purchase (and other assorted pink items) will be donated to Women For Women International. The organization is dedicated to serving women in eight countries by offering support, tools and access to life-changing skills to move from crisis and poverty to stability and economic self-sufficiency.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$49 Lulu Dharma
Emerald Cut Aquamarine Drop Earrings

We love Melissa Joy Manning's ethical take on jewelry, with signature designs and custom pieces that stand the test of time. We love it even more that for International Women's Day, the brand is donating 10% of sales to Emily's List, the largest resource for women in politics. These aquamarine earrings are made with recycled 14k gold, offering simple, sophisticated style without making a dent in the environment.

Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day
$160 Melisssa Joy Manning

While you're in the shopping mood, make sure you check out today's best sales, and take a look at some sustainable fashion finds we love this month!

