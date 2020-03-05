Cooking show with a twist? Check. Dating show with a twist? Check. Game show with gay twist? Check. Makeover show with a twist? Check! Quibi has got it all and E! News has your first look at Dishmantled, Singled Out, Gayme Show! and Fashion's a Drag.

From the people that brought you Chopped comes Dishmantled, a new cooking competition series hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt scene-stealer Tituss Burgess. Each episode begins with a cannon blasting a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They then have to user their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and race to recreate it. Guest judges include Burgess' Kimmy Schmidt costar Jane Krakowski, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy.

Singled Out, the fan-favorite MTV reality dating show from the 1990s, is back with a modern makeover and hosts Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster.