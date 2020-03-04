Nikki added, "There is my love. 18 weeks tomorrow!" with a second topless baby bump snapshot.

The E! star shared several other stories about the effects of pregnancy on her body, including videos of blotches and "brown marks" on her face and lots of gray hairs coming in on her head.

Nikki and twin Brie Bella announced they are both expecting in January 2020. This will be the first child for Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life," Nikki wrote in IG at the time. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

Shortly after, Nikki shared her first sonogram.

Scroll down to see more of Nikki's beautiful pregnancy pics!