The release of the James Bond sequel No Time To Die has been postponed.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the highly anticipated spy thriller will be getting a new premiere date following the coronavirus outbreak. A tweet issued by the official James Bond Twitter account revealed that the latest installment of the beloved franchise, which marks Daniel Craig's last time suiting up as the famous 007 agent, is slated to hit theaters in the fall of 2020 instead of April 10.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," the announcement reads.

The new premiere dates were then shared in a separate tweet by the official 007 account: "The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."