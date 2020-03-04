Prince William Smiles for a Sweet Selfie With Fan in Ireland

Prince William is smiling in Ireland.

On the second day of their royal tour of Ireland, the Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday for a day filled with royal engagements, including a visit with Jigsaw, a mental health support service for young people in Ireland, as well as Extern's Savannah House, where the famous couple helped cook vegetable soup and cookies with the family members supported by the charity after going shopping together for groceries. The day was quite the wild ride as the pair also visited Teagasc Research Farm, where they walked among pens of cows.

Needless to say, the famed parents of three were busy, but that didn't stop them from mingling outside with enthusiastic locals waiting by.

In fact, Prince William bent down to smile for a selfie with one awaiting fan. "It was very emotional," Donna Malone told E! News. "He came over to Jennifer and she gave him a bunch of daffodils for Kate. He told her he loved her jersey. She gave him a big hug."