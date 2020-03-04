by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 9:30 AM
It's Total Madness for The Challenge season 35 on MTV. E! News can reveal the cast for the landmark season titled The Challenge: Total Madness. The all-star lineup includes veterans you've come to know and love (and hate), as well as newcomers from various other reality shows including Big Brother and So You Think You Can Dance.
The new season kicks off on Wednesday, April 1 and will feature 90-minute episodes. The Challenge: Total Madness is also set to premiere globally across MTV's international networks in more than 180 territories in the coming months.
This season, the show returns to solo game format. No one is safe! It's every person for themselves as the 28 players take part in challenge after challenge to get to the $1 million prize. Naturally, there's a shocking twist involved, according to MTV, and it will unleash "mental warfare like never before."
Meet the 28 players for The Challenge: Total Madness below.
MTV
Kaycee is a Big Brother veteran.
MTV
He hails from Big Brother.
MTV
This is Aneesa's 13th time on The Challenge.
MTV
Jordan is on his sixth appearance.
MTV
His credits include Big Brother and American Ninja Warrior.
MTV
She comes to The Challenge from Big Brother.
MTV
Tori is on her fourth appearance.
MTV
Nelson is on his sixth Challenge.
MTV
Melissa is on her third appearance.
MTV
This will be her eighth time on The Challenge.
MTV
He's on his third The Challenge appearance.
MTV
Jennifer comes to The Challenge from The Amazing Race.
MTV
Josh is on The Challenge No. 3.
MTV
Dee is on her third Challenge appearance.
MTV
Ashley is on her seventh The Challenge.
MTV
"Big T" is on her second The Challenge competition.
MTV
Wes is on The Challenge number 13.
MTV
Nany is on her ninth The Challenge experience.
MTV
Cory is on his seventh The Challenge appearance.
MTV
Jennifer is on her second Challenge.
MTV
This will be Jay's first time on The Challenge. He previously competed on Survivor.
MTV
Kyle is on his fifth Challenge.
MTV
Asaf is a rookie this season, coming from Big Brother Israel and So You Think You Can Dance.
MTV
Mattie is just on her second The Challenge appearance.
MTV
Kailah is on her fifth Challenge.
MTV
This is Johnny's 20th Challenge.
MTV
This is CT's 17th time on The Challenge.
MTV
This is Rogan's third time on The Challenge.
The Challenge: Total Madness premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. on MTV.
