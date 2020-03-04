Oh, motel life. That's the situation Stumptown's Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) and Grey McConnell (Jake Johnson) find themselves in while making the trek to Los Angeles from Portland in Dex's more than gently used car.

"This is hell," Grey says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

"Come on, we're on an adventure! Discovering new places," Dex counters.

Sure, they're in a room with only one bed, but, "Hey, hell has a minibar," Dex optimistically points out.

When they exhaust all the tiny bottles of alcohol, Dex and Grey then turn their attention to the TV…which only seems to be playing porn. While they're less than enthused with the porn offerings, it does prompt Grey to propose a little motel hanky panky.