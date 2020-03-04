Good one, Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge made a lighthearted remark during his trip to Ireland on Tuesday.

While attending a reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, the 37-year-old royal recalled how Queen Elizabeth II had visited the same spot back in 2011. At the time, Her Majesty had been shown how to pour the "perfect pint." Now, William said he and Kate Middleton were "retracing the footsteps" of his grandmother.

"Now, ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you it is not often that I find myself following The Queen to a pub," he quipped. "But I am looking forward to testing for myself the theory that Guinness tastes even better in Ireland than overseas."

Taking a "slightly more serious note," William then thanked the attendees for coming to the reception, which was hosted by the British ambassador of Ireland, and thanked them for "all that you do to support the very special relationship between our two countries."