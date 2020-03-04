As if the world needed another reason to love Adam Driver.

On Tuesday, Ben Affleck stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and couldn't help but gush over the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star. After discussing their upcoming film The Last Duel, he revealed that Adam saved his son Samuel's birthday party with the grandest of gestures.

Ahead of his 8-year-old's big day, The Way Back star had been filming in France and rearranged his schedule to be in Los Angeles in time for his surprise birthday party. But alas, Ben didn't account for shipping delays when ordering his son's gifts and had to show up empty handed.

Luckily for the Good Will Hunting star, Samuel is a big Star Wars fan.

"My son knows that I do movies that are kind of fake and his mom [Jennifer Garner] does movies, and that's all pretend. But he knows Star Wars is real," the actor told host Jimmy Kimmel. "So, I told him that I'm actually in this movie with Kylo Ren and his mind, like, opened in two."