Kylie Jenner Wants Haters to Know This About Her ''Cute Ass'' Feet

If you're among those keeping up with Kylie Jenner's feet, this message is for you.

The E! reality star paused her photo-sharing spree from the recent trip she took to the Bahamas to address some apparent criticism of her toes.

"Everyone wants to come for my f--king toes," Kylie said in an Instagram Stories video, which is viewable above. "By the way I have cute ass feet and I broke this middle toe in middle school and there's nothing you can do about a broken toe so I just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place."

She also quipped, "This is a weird ass video."

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Kylie felt compelled to clapped back against the foot-shaming.