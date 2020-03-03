Mark Hamill just found a new hero outside of Star Wars.

The Hollywood actor known as Luke Skywalker in the popular movie franchise has been a huge admirer of Florida resident Bella Tadlock.

And after raising almost $14,000 on social media, the 11-year-old student recently became the first person in the United States to receive an advanced multi-grip arm in the style of her favorite character R2-D2.

In a new video going viral on social media, Bella was able to show off the creation to Mark himself.

"I heard your story on Twitter and just this morning, my daughter Chelsea was showing the video of you with your R2-D2 arm," Mark revealed through Skype. "Oh man, that is fantastic. Wow!"

Bella was so proud to reveal that she can now pick stuff up all on her own. In fact, the arm manufactured by Open Bionics, works by picking up signals from muscles in the residual limb.