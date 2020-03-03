Beach bums!

On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made temperatures rise with their sizzling bikinis during their luxurious Bahamas trip.

The famous duo served bawdy and face with their electrifying swimsuits. While the two slipped into different pieces, the overall vibe and vibrant color scheme was the same.

The Jenner sisters twinned in lemon-yellow bathing suits that also featured airbrushed stripes in a range of colors, including lime green, emerald and baby blue. Along with the design's eye-catching hues, each swimsuit was pieced together with large silver rings.

The 24-year-old supermodel's little number was more of a monokini style while Kylie's looked more like a flirty dress. But either way, it's safe to say they both turned heads and dropped jaws in their cheeky bathing suits.

(Insert fire emojis here.)

Luckily for fans of the reality TV stars, photographer Amber Asaly captured it all on her camera.