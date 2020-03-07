Boss Looks for the Office That are Anything But Boring

Boss Looks for the Office

E! Illustration



You heard it here first: Office-wear does not need to be boring. Dressing more conservatively often evokes visions of unflattering slacks and uninspired loafers, but our favorite brands currently have picks so stylish you'll want to adopt them into your weekend wear, too. These pieces are available in a variety of price ranges and sizes, so there's bound to be something in here for you.

From power pants to fashion-forward blazers, you can't go wrong by shopping the below. Just remember us when you land that promotion!

Adilene Dark Olive Green Long Sleeve Button-Up Top

This top is perfection with its delicate buttons and slit cuffs. Plus, the olive green color is flattering to many skin tones and hair colors. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$47 Lulus
Mason Pant

One word: Chic. Match these high-rise pants with a pair of heels and your legs will look 10 miles long.

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$178 Reformation
Lyocell-Blend Wrapover Dress

This sweet and simple retro dress is made of 51% breathable linen. Its decorative buckle helps cinch you in at the waist.

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$35 H&M
Long Tie Waist Blazer

Make a statement in this pink plus-size suit. The jacket has a unique self-tie waist that accentuates your hourglass figure. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$150 Eloquii
Regular Fit Kady Pant

Pair the jacket with these coordinating soft twill pants to complete the look. You can mix and match them with any other combination of top, too, of course. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$80 Eloquii
Avalon Pant

These are no ordinary work slacks, with their paperbag waist and sassy ankle ties. And the best part? They're super comfortable. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$178 Reformation
Linen Dorset Blazer

This slouchy linen blazer is the perfect transitional piece for spring. Its style gives a nod to the '80s and it's available in a wide range of sizes, from XXS to XXL.

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$158 Madewell
Sweet Spot Black Cheetah Print Long Sleeve Button-Up Top

You can't go wrong with this subtle black-and-white cheetah print top. Its v-neckline and gathered shoulders are super stylish. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$42 Lulus
Wrap Dress in Powder Pink

The soft pink shade of this wrap dress is absolutely made for spring. Plus, its gold button details dress it up. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$40 H&M
The Tessa Mule in Spotted Calf Hair

Boring footwear and the office do not need to be synonymous. These spotted calf hair mules pack a punch with their three-inch heel and flirty cutouts, but they're still comfortable enough to wear all day. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$148 Madewell
Button Through Tie Wrap Around Midi Dress in Rust

Dress up in this unique tie wrap-around midi dress. Its button details and rust color pack a punch.

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$60 Asos
Floral to See Black Polka Dot Long Sleeve Mini Dress

It doesn't get sweeter than this polka dot mini dress with pleated ruffles. It's guaranteed to be a compliment magnet.  

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$50 Lulus
1.State X Jaime Shrayber Cozy Knit Top in Soft Ecru

The drapey silhouette of this white top looks extra cozy. It pairs effortlessly with denim and delicate accessories. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$59 Nordstrom
The Glove Boot ReKnit in Bone

Everlane's Glove Boot is comfy, flattering, and super unique. Plus, get this: It's made of renewed plastic bottles—nine per pair! You'll be helping the planet while walking easy in this two-inch heel. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$155 Everlane
Arrive At Lively Sleeveless Top in Orchid

You can't go wrong with this jersey-knit top in sizes XS to 4X. It comes in a variety of cheerful colorways and is simple enough to work with most bottoms. We especially love the high tied neckline. 

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office
$29 ModCloth

Looking for more work wear? This $30 pleated midi skirt is a must-see, or wear this bell-sleeve dress at the office

