On the surface, Brooklyn Beckhamlooks as if he grew up in a high-end department store window.

His soulful eyes and prominent cheekbones indeed made him model material, while his immaculate taste in clothes indicates he's been well-versed in style since an early age. But though he has all the exterior makings of a hatchling from the beautiful-people lab, he's pure homegrown Beckham.

"Happy Mother's Day mum," Brooklyn captioned a UK Mother's Day post for mom Victoria Beckham in March 2016. "You love, protect and inspire me every day. I love you so much X." And for U.S. Father's Day last year, he posted a photo of himself as a wee boy on papa David Beckham's shoulders out on the soccer field, writing, "Happy Father's Day dad x love you so much :) you are the best and always have been."

So for starters, superstar couple David and Victoria Beckham raised their kids in a household where feelings are acknowledged and expressions of love and gratitude are encouraged.