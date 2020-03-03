Always a contestant, never a lead.

While it's not a sentiment most normal people can relate to, it's one a lot of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums know all too well, with only a rare few going on to become the franchise's next lead after they fail to find love on their season or on Bachelor in Paradise.

But that doesn't mean they aren't seriously considered by the producers for the job...or even sign contracts before another person is ultimately chosen. And that's exactly what happened when it came time to pick The Bachelorette's season 16 lead, with Clare Crawley, the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis' 2014 season (and a two-time Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games star), being chosen over women from more recent seasons.