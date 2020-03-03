by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 7:22 AM
Carrie Underwood and more stars are sending their love to Nashville following the devastating tornado.
The country singer, who lives in the Tennessee city, has shared an update on her family following the severe weather overnight. During her appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Today show, Underwood said that her family is doing alright, but noted that her husband, Mike Fisher and kids Jacob and Isaiah, had to go to their "safe room" early this morning
"He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and taken them down to, we have a little safe room in our house," Underwood explained. "I bet everybody was crying."
Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Seacrest and former Nashville star Connie Britton are among the celebs also sending their thoughts and prayers to the city.
"Sending so much love to my Nashville people after the tornado," Britton tweeted. "Stay strong."
"Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night's tornado," Witherspoon wrote to her followers. "I'm just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe."
Seacrest also took to Twitter to write, "Thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado. My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville."
In response to a photo from East Nashville, Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe tweeted, "My god. I used to 2 blocks from here. Beautiful neighborhood and amazing people. This is awful."
Ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles has set up a GoFundMe to help support the families impacted by the tornado. You can CLICK HERE for more information on how to donate.
