Bachelor Nation sure loves talking in extremes, especially around finales.

"I can honestly say this is one of the most unexpected and complicated endings we have ever seen," Chris Harrison declares about the season finale of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

We've heard that before.

"I am probably in one of the hardest situations I've ever been in in my entire life. I'm so emotionally drained right now. My heart is literally split between two women," Peter says in the sneak peek.

Pilot Pete and the final two women headed Down Under for The Bachelor finale. That means cute baby animals and tears. Of course there are tears.

I see exactly what I have in front of me, and it's the most perfect woman," Peter says to Hannah Ann Sluss while cradling kangaroos. They even make out in front of the animals because why not, right?