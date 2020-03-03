Justin Timberlake Throws Jessica Biel a Pajama Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Jessica Biel!

The Limetown actress turns 38 today, and her husband Justin Timberlake celebrated by throwing his leading lady a birthday party.

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. Thank you @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda party," Biel wrote alongside a series of adorable pics with Timberlake, and a delicious cake. "And thanks to all of you for the bday wishes!"

Timberlake commented on Biel's post, "I LOVE YOU!!! Happy Bday, you beautiful, loving, caring, wonderful [fox] of a mom and wife!!!"

It was just over a month ago Biel, who shares son Silas with Timberlake, posted a sweet message in honor of the "Mirrors" singer's birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know," Biel wrote. "You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much."

The post proved that Biel and Timberlake are stronger than ever after a rocky end to 2019. In December, Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel after he was spotted getting close with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright.