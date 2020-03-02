Is it possible to get an A+ for being the Bachelor?

According to several contestants and one tired lead, no, it isn't. And even if it were, that would be a super boring season.

Peter Weber has faced his fair share of criticism for his inability to make decisions and just his general air of struggle this season of The Bachelor, so after the taping of Women Tell All, which aired tonight, we asked a handful of his contestants to give him a grade.

In the end, he didn't do too badly. He passed the class with a pretty solid grade, even if there were a few ideas on how he could have improved.

"I feel like if he could have just been a little more direct with that, it would have helped all of us, because then we became uncertain because he was uncertain," Lexi told us. "So I think maybe just standing firmer on some decisions, but you can't go back. Everything happens for a reason, and I think every decision he made has led him to where he is now, and he seems really happy."