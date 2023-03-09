Celebrate International Women's Day With These 24 Feminist Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy International Women's Day!

Although today we celebrate the female spirit and all of the women in our lives, we should use every day as an opportunity to uplift women and cheer on female trailblazers who are making a difference. In honor of International's Women's Day, several brands have released collections that are definitely worth checking out.

For instance, CASETiFY released their 5th annual International Women's Day collection and partnered with non-profit She's the First, and will donate $5 of every case sold toward girl's education. Live Tinted also released a line of liquid lipsticks named to reclaim backhanded comments made towards women, like 'Bossy,' 'A Lot,' 'Loud' and more.

Whether you're a passionate feminist or have one in your life, we've rounded up a ton of gifts that will empower women everywhere to stay confident and true to themselves. From sweatshirts and puzzles to motivating books and action figures, these feminist finds will help you honor the women in your life all year long!