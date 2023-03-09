Celebrate International Women's Day With These 24 Feminist Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy International Women's Day!
Although today we celebrate the female spirit and all of the women in our lives, we should use every day as an opportunity to uplift women and cheer on female trailblazers who are making a difference. In honor of International's Women's Day, several brands have released collections that are definitely worth checking out.
For instance, CASETiFY released their 5th annual International Women's Day collection and partnered with non-profit She's the First, and will donate $5 of every case sold toward girl's education. Live Tinted also released a line of liquid lipsticks named to reclaim backhanded comments made towards women, like 'Bossy,' 'A Lot,' 'Loud' and more.
Whether you're a passionate feminist or have one in your life, we've rounded up a ton of gifts that will empower women everywhere to stay confident and true to themselves. From sweatshirts and puzzles to motivating books and action figures, these feminist finds will help you honor the women in your life all year long!
Alia Chain-Strap Crossbody Bag - Purple
This chain-strap crossbody bag by Charles & Keith was launched as part of the brand's initiative with the United Nations' Women entity. 20% of all proceeds from this gorgeous purple bag will go to the non-profit organization's fight towards gender equality.
Live Tinted HUELIP Liquid Lip Créme
Live Tinted just launched a line of liquid lipsticks named to reclaim backhanded labels that women have been called (i.e., Bossy, Wild, A Lot, Loud and more.) Not only are the lip creams empowering in name, but they'll give you a bold lip look that you'll want to wear every day.
Stickers by Top Girl Studio
For International Women's Day, CASETiFY released their 5th annual IWD collection which features tons of empowering and cute designs, like this phone case by Top Girl Studio. This year, the brand has also partnered with the non-profit She's the First, and will donate $5 of every case sold toward girl's education.
Empowered Women Empower Women Sweatshirt
This cute sweatshirt not only has a great message, it also comes in a variety of colors so you can find one that's perfect for you.
Mini Macrame Boobs Feminist Art
Decorate your space with these best-selling wall decors. You can get these in the mini size or large, and there's a wide variety of colors to choose from.
The Outrage Badass Feminist Friendship Necklaces
Keep this pair of necklaces to yourself or share one with your bestie. Either way, it's a must-have!
Fifty Feminist Mantras: A Yearlong Practice for Cultivating Feminist Consciousness by Amelia Hruby
Explore your inner feminist with this thought-provoking book of feminist mantras! Each mantra is paired with guided reflections and writing prompts, along with journal pages for readers to fill. So get one for yourself and your BFF!
Power To The Girls Tapestry
Decorate your space with this empowering tapestry! It will serve as a fun conversation starter and a daily reminder of how powerful women are.
Jiggy Puzzle Club
Featuring original art by Maliha Abidi, Jiggy's monthly subscription puzzle for March highlights an array of trailblazing women who have broken barriers, changed laws and spearheaded some of the most powerful movements in history including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Marsha P. Johnson, Malala, and many more.
Batiste Wonder Woman Dry Shampoo
With hints of rose, bergamot and freesia, the waterless formula will make your locks smell amazing while targeting excess oil and grease at the roots.
Feminist Girl Gang- Squad Goals Classic T-Shirt
Rep your favorite trailblazing women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Malala Yousafzai on a daily basis. Talk about squad goals!
Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris
In her latest children's book, Meena Harris is inspiring the next generation of strong women to stand their ground and face challenges with their heads held high. This is a great read for the whole family at bedtime!
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
If you haven't read Untamed, this is your sign! Glennon Doyle's best-selling book offers up hope, wisdom, relatable anecdotes and the encouragement to be unapologetically you. This book is an absolute must-have for all women!
Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace
Whether you've shattered your own glass ceiling or you know another woman who has, celebrate the achievement with this eye-catching sterling silver necklace. The glass inside the pendant is manually cracked and displayed between two solid panes, symbolizing all the milestone breakthroughs achieved by women past, present, and future.
Art of Feminism: Images that Shaped the Fight for Equality
This is the book that your coffee table needs. It contains more than 350 works of art, photos, and graphic designs along with essays about the feminist movement over the past 150 years.
She Explores by Gale Straub
Hear the inspiring stories 40 women's journeys through nature in She Explores, and do a double take at the stunning photography. You can hear all about van life, backpacking with babies, and more.
Becoming by Michelle Obama
If you haven't yet read Michelle Obama's memoir, take this as your opportunity to do so. Her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House will leave you feeling empowered and inspired.
Kamala Harris Real Life Political Action Figure
VP Kamala Harris puts the action in action figure! Station her on your desk so she can remind you to persevere during Zoom meetings and long work days.
Nevertheless She Persisted Puzzle
Play and learn with this 1,000-piece puzzle that illustrates some of history's most inspiring women. Piece together the faces of Amelia Earhart, Ruth Bader Ginsberg and more.
In the Company of Women by Grace Bonney
If you're in need of inspiration, look no further than these profiles of over 100 influential women in careers ranging from media to architecture. There's bound to be someone in here you resonate with, from Lizzo to Justina Blakeney.
The Truths We Hold: An American Journey by Kamala Harris
There's never been a better time to pick up VP Kamala Harris' memoir! This book details her early life, time as District Attorney for San Francisco, her Senate career, and a plethora of anecdotes that allow readers to get to know her more intimately.
Boss Babes: A Coloring and Activity Book for Grown-Ups
They say coloring books are good for stress relief, but maybe they're good for inspiration when you're coloring icons from Dolly Parton to Ruth Bader Ginsburg? But this isn't just a coloring book, it's also an activity book that celebrates female icons with a portrait and accompanying activity. For example, there's a Beyoncé crossword, you can decorate Flo-Jo's nails, color in Frida Kahlo's flowers...who wouldn't want to celebrate the power of women with a little color?
Votes for Women Puzzle
Give girl's night a completely different dimension by supplementing your wine with this 500-piece puzzle. Showcasing the leaders of the suffrage movement that succeeded in securing women's voting rights, this puzzle highlights the movement's champions such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Frederick Douglass in all their illustrated glory. It also comes with a poster-sized pamphlet that gives you bonus information on this important part of American history.
Little Feminist Board Book Set
Covering the worlds of pioneers, artists, leaders and activists, these mini-board books offer colorful illustrated portraits of the women who have made history throughout the world. The book on artists looks at icons such as Maya Angelou, Josephine Baker, Frida Kahlo and Ella Fitzgerald, leaders covers Cleopatra, Queen Elizabeth I, Indira Gandhi and Hillary Clinton, activists profiles Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Gloria Steinem and Malala Yousafza, and pioneers hails Marie Curie, Sally Ride, Amelia Earhart and Billie Jean King. It's a great gift for little ones, or someone who just needs a small reminder of how awesome women are.
—Originally published Mar. 2, 2020 at 3:36 PM PT.