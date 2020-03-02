Pisces season is in full effect and Camila Cabello is celebrating accordingly.

The "Living Proof" singer shared on social media an adorable childhood picture in honor of turning 23-years-old on March 3.

"I'm 23 in a few hours so I'm posting my first internet nude," Cabello wrote on Instagram, alongside a baby photo of herself at only seemingly a couple of months old, wrapped in a blue banket.

Although the singer isn't officially turning 23 until tomorrow, her celebrity friends were quick to wish her the best on her special day.

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who recorded "Mi Persona Favorite" with Cabello, wished her a happy birthday. "happy birthday my little and talented and kind, and humble sister...and yes...... beautiful," he wrote.

Mexican comedian and actress Consuelo Duval also wished Cabello a lovely birthday, writing, "Awwww 23 añitos!!! Que Dios te bendiga preciosa cada segundo que respires!! Que bueno que naciste!!" (God bless you, beautiful, during every second that you breathe!! Thank god you were born!!)