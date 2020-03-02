Blanket Jackson is flying the coop.

The youngest son of Michael Jackson has bought his own home in the A-list neighborhood of Calabasas, Calif. He's now the owner of a jaw-dropping 6,382 sq. ft. home complete with six bedrooms and seven and a half baths.

While it's a big move for the 18-year-old, his new starter-home is just a hop, skip and a jump away from grandmother Katherine Jackson's palatial residence, which is located in the neighboring community of the Estates at the Oaks. Following his father's death, Blanket aka, Bigi, lived there with Katherine and his siblings, who have also moved out in recent years.

Blanket will have a ton of space in his new mansion, not to mention a killer backyard. There's a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and covered patio, perfect for Jackson family gatherings.