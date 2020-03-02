It's a big day in the Jersey Shore Family Vacation house. In the exclusive sneak peek below, the cast of Jersey Shore—Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick—all get some news at the same time: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is out of prison.

The Situation served several months—from January 2019 to September 2019—in prison on tax evasion charges.

The cast learned of his freedom via a group text complete with GIFs. "Already the best commentary in group chat," Deena says.

"Oh my god, I'm actually in this group chat," a surprised Angelina says in the sneak peek below.

"He's going to act like it was nothing," Vinny says about Mike's time away.