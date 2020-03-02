Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Twinning During Tropical Girls' Trip

Mon., Mar. 2, 2020

Another day, another mother-daughter outfit slay for Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster.  

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul took to Instagram to showcase her and the 2-year-old daughter's most recent twinning moment, which happened during their tropical girls' trip getaway. Sporting white dresses that feature the Dior logo printed across in pink lettering, Kylie and her mini looked absolutely adorable as they soaked up the sun and flashed the camera their best pouts. 

Excited to show off their coordinating look, Kylie captioned the pic, "i hope she wants to match w me forever."

To accessorize the look, the 22-year-old, who was rocking her newly-dyed bronde hair, styled her off-the-shoulder mini dress with a matching Dior bucket bag, a stylish straw hat and white sunglasses. Taking a cue from her fashionista mom, Stormi paired her dress with the same purse the Kylie Skin founder, as well as pink and white jelly sandals and the chicest accessory of all: Her baby doll.

Photos

Kylie Jenner Girls' Trip With Stormi and Friends

The queens of mother-daughter outfits moments, the pair recently donned matching metallic pink jumpsuits to Stormi's 2nd Stormi World birthday party back in February. Fully committing to the look, Kylie and Stormi even wore matching hair clips and sneakers to tie everything together. 

Relive all of Kylie and Stormi's sweetest twinning moments below:

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Tropical Twinning

Instagram

Tropical Getaway

Soaking up the sun during their all girls' trip, the mother-daughter kept things chic with matching dresses. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Garden Party

Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

And Action!

We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.

Kylie and Stormi

Kylie instagram

All In a Days Work

The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Green with Envy

These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to! 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Gifts Under the Tree

It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

No Heels? No problem!

She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Baby Blue

Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Snow Bunnies

Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Swimwear Sisters

The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun! 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Shining So Bright

Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Halloween Dream

The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Pool Party

These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Butterflies In Flight

Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Lazy Day

They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies. 

