Clare Crawley is getting ready to hand out the roses.

The 38-year-old reality TV celeb is set to star on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The big news was revealed on Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

"I want a man who is strong but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable," she said. "I think that is some serious strength right there. So, I want a man who can do that."

While there was certainly speculation Crawley would be the one to get the gig, the hairstylist from Sacramento, Calif. said she just found out on Saturday that she'd be returning to The Bachelor mansion.

"So unexpected! Can you believe this?" she asked Lara Spencer. "I cannot believe—I mean, six years later? What is happening?"

Fans met Crawley on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor. They then watched her continue her journey to find love on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games.