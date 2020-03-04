Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day

E! Illustration
St. Patrick's Day is on Tuesday, March 17 this year. That means it's time to sport an outfit to work that will make your coworkers green with envy, as well as shamrocking something emerald when you grab a pint with pals afterward.
Below, you'll find all the green tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories you should wear on St. Patrick's Day. But just maybe not all at once—sometimes less is more, you know? These pieces will match perfectly with your shamrock accessories, and there's something for every climate here, too. Plus, these pieces will guarantee that you won't get pinched—phew! As it turns out, it is easy being green on St. Patrick's Day.
These strappy sandals are chic any day of the year. Their two-inch block heel is the perfect height for a casual St. Patrick's Day get-together or for work.
Cinch your waist with this festive green wrap dress available in plus sizes. It's a perfect in-between style that's not too casual or too dressy.
If you live in a warmer climate, you need this floral print midi dress that's fresh for spring. Its square neckline and side slit are super flattering.
And alternately, if it's still chilly where you live, this mint Ted Baker coat is beautiful not only on St. Patrick's Day. What makes it special is its attention to detail, such as with its hardware accents and stand collar.
This simple emerald fit-and-flare dress is perfect for pepping up with gold accessories. We think its mock neckline is especially chic.
Make a statement with this pointy-toe pump fit for spring. Its light green shade is bold, but we know you can pull it off. Just pair it with a simple outfit. We especially love the stripe accent on the sole.
Match this plus-size wrap top with denim and some heels for a simple outfit you can't go wrong with. Its peplum style and cap sleeves add a girly touch.
Allow this daisy crochet bralette to peek out from under your shirt during a night out. Its criss-cross straps and a smocked back are super cute.
This wrap top transitions perfectly from a day at the office to a night out. We love its slightly puffed shoulders and side tie.
These straight-leg utility pants are super comfortable to wear to the office. Their waist tie is a flattering touch.
St. Patrick's Day is the perfect opportunity to carry a green bag, but you'll want to keep this cross-body one long after. Made of suede and grained leather, it's a practical mid-size purse and has a pretty tassel.
Paperbag jeans make your waist look tiny, and this green option is no exception. Tuck in a shirt to go for a casual St. Patrick's day look.
Dress subtly festive at the office in these plus size, khaki-green plaid pants. They're ankle length and comfy, made of soft jersey and with an elasticized waistband.
