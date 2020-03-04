Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

St. Patrick's Day is on Tuesday, March 17 this year. That means it's time to sport an outfit to work that will make your coworkers green with envy, as well as shamrocking something emerald when you grab a pint with pals afterward.

Below, you'll find all the green tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories you should wear on St. Patrick's Day. But just maybe not all at once—sometimes less is more, you know? These pieces will match perfectly with your shamrock accessories, and there's something for every climate here, too. Plus, these pieces will guarantee that you won't get pinched—phew! As it turns out, it is easy being green on St. Patrick's Day.