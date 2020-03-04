Why Gigi Hadid Will Always Have Zayn Malik's Back

Among the list of criteria for dating in 2020: Get you a partner who will come hard for anyone that dares call you out on social media.

Because Gigi Hadid wasn't having any of that when YouTube personality Jake Paul criticized boyfriend Zayn Malik last month. Boasting how he "Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude," Paul tweeted, "Zane ik you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."

Except as Hadid was quick to point out to her nine million-plus followers (more than double those of Paul, for what it's worth), the former One Direction-er turned American Music Award-winning R&B vocalist really has very little to be angry about. "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?" Hadid replied. "Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."

Unclear if Paul followed her advice, though he did delete the tweet.