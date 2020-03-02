On Adele Collaboration Rumors: When asked if he's working on something with Adele after being spotted on vacation together, Styles denied the speculation. "I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out," Styles said. "Either they're dating or they're recording together."

Dating: "It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal," Harry shared. "I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."

Styles notes that he's not on any dating apps.

Marriage: When asked about the idea of marriage, Styles said, "I'd like to be. It's definitely what I would like to do."

On Zayn Malik Leaving One Direction: "I don't know if I could say it's something he shouldn't have done. I just didn't feel that way. So, it's hard for me to condemn it, 'cause I don't. Especially in hindsight looking at it now, the last thing that I would've wanted is for him to have stayed there if he didn't want to be there."

Taylor Swift: When asked about people writing songs about him, Styles said, "I think it's like flattering, even if the song isn't that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she's a great songwriter. So, at least they're good songs."