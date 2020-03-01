Is there a new Bachelor Nation romance brewing?

Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Bukowski is fueling romance rumors with former Bachelor contestant, Katrina Badowski... again. The dynamic duo was spotted at JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes' Leap-Day wedding in Denver on Saturday.

For the special occasion, both Chris and Katrina appeared to attend the ceremony with each other.

"The Owskis," the Bachelor star cheekily wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Chris striking a pose together. "Congrats @kayhughes9 and @jjhlane on your beautiful new life together!"

Naturally, people began speculating whether or not they were dating. However, a source tells E! News, they aren't and simply decided to attend the wedding with each other because "they are both single."

The source made it clear it was "not a date."

Earlier this month, the two sparked relationship rumors after they were seen enjoying a dinner in Chicago on Valentine's Day.