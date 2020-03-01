We may be hair for Kim Kardashian's new hairstyle, but she is not.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been slaying the style game during Paris Fashion Week. From her risqué latex ensembles to her ultra-glam beauty lewks, the SKIMS founder is making the streets her personal runway.

Such was the case on Sunday, when the reality TV personality stepped out in not one, not two but THREE fiery outfits that showed off her enviable curves.

Kim donned skintight pieces from Balmain's latest collection, which debuted over the weekend in Paris. Yes, Kimberly Noel Kardashian was sporting fresh-off-the-runway lewks for her afternoon outings in the City of Light.

The beauty mogul made sure to turn heads in each number, as she sashayed along the sidewalk in a chocolate, caramel and pink-ish nude latex ensemble. For each piece, she accessorized with a matching latex blazer, killer heels and stunning hair and makeup.