Chad Johnson wants his followers to know he's doing "fine."

On Saturday, news broke that The Bachelorette alum was taken to the hospital following a suicide threat. Both TMZ and Us Weekly reported that police responded to a call and conducted a welfare check on the reality TV personality, which marked his second in the last two days.

A spokesperson for LAPD told E! News that they received a call about a man threatening suicide in his apartment in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, and that he was taken to a local hospital for a medical emergency.

A few hours later, Johnson took to social media to share a health update with his fans.

"I'm okay. Things are fine," his caption read on Instagram Stories, alongside an image of what appeared to be his furniture inside his apartment. "I love you."

"You'll be great. Life is going to be okay," his message continued. "Forgive yourself. Let go."