Kylie Jenner is living her best life!

The 22-year-old beauty mogul and reality TV personality has been enjoying a mini getaway with her favorite gal pals, and 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share her girls' trip festivities, which have included soaking up the sun in colorful swimwear, enjoying the breezy, beachy weather and dancing along to Rosalía's hit music.

"saturday's are for the girls," she captioned one of her Instagram posts, alongside a few snapshots of her and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou lounging around by a pool and playfully posing for the camera.

Moreover, Jenner showed off her major cooking skills in a series of Instagram Stories, as she prepared pancakes, bacon, sausage and more for breakfast.

"I make the best mini pancakes," the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with foodie pictures to boot.