Jennifer Lopez is her kids' biggest cheerleader.

The Hustlers star might be used to being the center of attention, with cameras and lights facing her. However, on Friday night, all eyes were on her 12-year-old son, Maximilian David Muñiz, whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

Lopez proudly showed off her son's major singing and acting skills, as he performed a key part in his school play of The Wizard of Oz. The 12-year-old star portrayed the coroner of Munchkinland, in which he tells Dorothy that the Wicked Witch of the East is dead.

"The littlest munchkin," J.Lo shared in heartfelt Instagram post, alongside a short video clip of her son delivering a stellar solo.

She added the hashtags, "proud mama" and "wizard of oz."

It's clear the musical gene runs in the family—considering both Marc and Jennifer are singing icons, it makes sense their twin kids would follow suit.