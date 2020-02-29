Almost two years ago, Justin Bieber watched Hailey Bieber perform a beer bottle party trick on TV...and the rest was history.

On Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 23-year-old recalled how she and her now-husband rekindled their romance in April 2018, following an appearance on the series. She said Justin reached out to her after he saw her use her teeth to open a Corona beer bottle in front of Jimmy Fallon, who called the trick a "cool life hack."

"The next morning, after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone," Hailey said on Friday's episode. "And it was a little like, 'Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did. I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.' Cut to, I'm now married to that certain someone."

"I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit," she added.

"Thank you very much," Fallon said, joking. "You think I'd be invited to the wedding."

Hailey and Bieber, now 25, met in 2007. In late 2014, they sparked romance rumors and would go on to date on and off for years.. They rekindled their romance and went out together for a few months after her April 2018 Tonight Show appearance and got engaged that July during a trip to the Bahamas and officially wed in a surprise New York City courthouse ceremony the following September. They had a formal, larger wedding with friends and family in South Carolina just after their one-year anniversary.