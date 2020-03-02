Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson's Prom Collection Will Have You Dancing in Style

by Emily Spain | Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 5:00 AM

Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson

No eye rolls here!

Singer and TikTok star Loren Gray, who boasts more than 39 million followers on the video app, teamed up with designer Betsey Johnson for a prom collection that will make you want to get on the dance floor and do The Renegade challenge ASAP.

After the singer and designer met at Betsey's "Pretty N Punk" perfume launch, the two started brainstorming the collaboration. The "super colorful" collection features a variety of dress styles, heels and accessories and was made with Loren's fans in mind.

"I put myself in their shoes and I know my demographic and I remember when my sister went to prom and what a hassle it was to find a dress that wasn't too expensive because you're only going to wear it once so the price was something that was thought about," Loren shared exclusively with E! News at her launch party held at Fig & Olive.

Just days after her appearance in Taylor Swift's "The Man" music video, Loren offered fans some prom advice.

Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson

"Surround yourself with your friends. Go have a good time," she shared with us. "I always tell people high school doesn't last forever. You're going to look back on it with the best memories so know that nothing lasts forever. Even if there's something embarrassing or super crazy that happens, you're going to be talking about that in 10 years and it's going to be the funniest thing."

With the collection officially available at select Macy's locations and BetseyJohnson.com starting today, there's no better time to start shopping! 

Scroll down to check out 10 items from the collection that will get you in the prom spirit!

Dance the Night Away Dress

"I think it's flattering and so fun but I also think the more elegant pieces are great," Loren shared with us when describing the pink dress she wore at the collection's launch party. "There is something for everyone."

Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson
$228 Betsey Johnson
Rainbow Sweetheart Dress

We think Taylor Swift would totally wear this to Prom. Anyone else getting Lover vibes?!

Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson
$328 Betsey Johnson
Zhara Silver Heels

No need to take these off after photos. These chunky (and comfy) heels are the perfect heel for prom night.

Ecomm: Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson Collection
$109 Betsey Johnson
Betseyvilla Ombre Teardrop Earrings

If your outfit needs a pop of color, these earrings are a must. Plus, you can wear them all spring and summer long. 

Ecomm: Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson Collection
$28 Betsey Johnson
Pearl Plunge Dress

This classic and elegant dress will have you feeling c-o-n-f-i-d-e-n-t.

Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson
$178 Betsey Johnson
Rainbows and Unicorns Collar

Rainbow crystals...need we say more? 

Ecomm: Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson Collection
$58 Betsey Johnson
See Me Kiss Me Clutch

This reversible clutch will add a unique touch to your prom look and will hold all of your touch-up essentials.

Ecomm: Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson Collection
$98 Betsey Johnson
Elisa Stiletto

There's nothing better than a black heel to throw into rotation. The crystal straps will add a sparkle to any outfit too. 

Ecomm: Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson Collection
$109 Betsey Johnson
Betseyvilla Stone Wreath Earrings

Elevate your outfit with these gems.

Ecomm: Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson Collection
$58 Betsey Johnson
Precious Metals Dress

This dress deserves a permanent place on your Insta feed.

Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson
$398 Betsey Johnson

Once you have your outfit for prom, shop spring 2020 denim looks you need in your closet. 

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

