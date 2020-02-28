Hilary Duff may be a public persona, but her kids and their friends never signed up for it.

That's why the mother-of-two took matters into her own hands when she noticed a strange man photographing her son's football game last weekend. She walked up to the individual, who claimed to be "practicing" photography and demanded he leave since he was making the other people at the game uncomfortable. "It's just an uncomfortability factor that these are 7-year-old children and you don't have a child here. They're our children and we would like to protect them," Duff told the man.

Ultimately, police became involved, but claimed they couldn't do anything since it was a public park. She recalled, "The police were, you know, pretty dismissive of me, saying, 'What do you want us to do? You're at a public park.' Well yeah, I'm at a public park, I'm at a place where kids play and kids should be safe here."

Now, the Lizzie McGuire star is revealing why she feels so strongly about preventing strangers from taking photos of her children, along with others.