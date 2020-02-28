If you were hoping for a second chance for Hannah Brown, you're out of luck.

Sources tell E! News that the beloved star of last season, who ended up with a broken engagement and a bright future, turned down a return to the driver's seat for season 16 of The Bachelorette when the pay wasn't enough for her. She then signed on to the Dancing With the Stars stage tour, making her officially unavailable for filming.

While that's sad news for fans of Hannah B. (who can't make it to the DWTS tour dates), it opens up a world of possibilities in terms of who might actually be starring in the upcoming season, which is supposed to begin shooting in just a couple of weeks. Good Morning America will be revealing the new star this Monday morning, so it's time to take a look at which women could—and which women should—be in the running for the coveted gig.

First of all, the fact that this announcement is happening even before the reveal of Peter Weber's final two women means it's likely/definitely not Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, or Madison Prewett. In fact, with the announcement coming even before Women Tell All airs, we'd be surprised if the star is from Peter's season at all.